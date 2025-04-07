California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,471.43%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

