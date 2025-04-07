Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,172,961 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 5.4 %

LADR opened at $10.61 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

