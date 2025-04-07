Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $37,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Five Below by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Five Below by 52.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $465,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

Five Below stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

