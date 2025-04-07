Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.28% of Saia worth $34,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $322.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $287.50 and a one year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

