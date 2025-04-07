PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,035,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,015,000 after buying an additional 316,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 454,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 304,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of PVH by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 440,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 266,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

PVH Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $67.61 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

