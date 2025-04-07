CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,841,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $6,898,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $62,122.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $261,305.40. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,389 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,012,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,033. This represents a 64.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,302. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 6.2 %

SNCY opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.