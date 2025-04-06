Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 679.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2,018.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AL. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:AL opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

