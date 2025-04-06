Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 3,346 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PG&E by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.