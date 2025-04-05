Blair William & Co. IL Has $372,000 Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Haleon were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,193,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,628,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 49.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLN. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

