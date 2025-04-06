Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,893 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after buying an additional 402,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,489,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,433,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 693,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 334,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 8.4 %

ATAT opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Articles

