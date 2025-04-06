OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stake Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in OneMain by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

