Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,496 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,860,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,232.80. This trade represents a 14.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,848. The trade was a 35.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $113.29 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

