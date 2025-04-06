Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,498 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of ABM Industries worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 148,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABM

ABM Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.25 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.