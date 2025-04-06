Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $140.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

