Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.89 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,953 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Insider Activity

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

