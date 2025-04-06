Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 223.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 4.0 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.64.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

