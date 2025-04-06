Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $10.78 Million Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Read Our Latest Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.