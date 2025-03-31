EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.1 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $371.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

