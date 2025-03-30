Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.14% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $811,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.87.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

