Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPX Technologies worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $361,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.05 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

