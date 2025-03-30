Sei Investments Co. Has $10.87 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 670.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.88.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BLD opened at $305.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $288.31 and a 12 month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.