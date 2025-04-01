Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.49.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $154.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.22 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,773. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

