Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,030,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,029 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.28. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

