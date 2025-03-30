Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 76 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,904.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,879.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,869.51. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.