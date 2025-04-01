Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Cactus worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,247,000 after buying an additional 147,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

