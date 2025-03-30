TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,377.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,343.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,329.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,477.18.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

