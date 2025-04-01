Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,125 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,713,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

