Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,058 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 367,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 116,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.