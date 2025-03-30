JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $242.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

