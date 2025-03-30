Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 289,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 491,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,274,000 after buying an additional 154,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:DAR opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

