Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,083,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $848,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 495,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 422,940 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,583 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,657 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

HR stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

