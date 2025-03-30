GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 34,607,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 3,004,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).
GCM Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.14.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Resources
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.