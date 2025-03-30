GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 34,607,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 3,004,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.14.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

