KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.27 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 120,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.