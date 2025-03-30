ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of ATI worth $844,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of ATI by 86.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:ATI opened at $51.01 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

