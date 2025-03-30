Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,047,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $814,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,061,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after purchasing an additional 392,862 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

NYSE COLD opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

