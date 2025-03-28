Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

