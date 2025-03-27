Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,833,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,389,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,905,000. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 143,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,493 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,637,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $65.62 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

