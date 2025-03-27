Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 12,191 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.