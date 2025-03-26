Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $61.48 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $965.30 million, a PE ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09.

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

