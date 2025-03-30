Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.17% of Smartsheet worth $797,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $4,551,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,314 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,875,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,399.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $15,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,736,206.05. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,577.02. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

