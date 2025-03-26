LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

LifeSpeak Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 671.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.09.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.