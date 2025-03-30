LPL Financial LLC Has $27.14 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $27,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $174.63 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $168.20 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.63 and its 200-day moving average is $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

