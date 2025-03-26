Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

Tesla, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, NIO, XPeng, Shell, and Vale are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture, or support electric vehicles and their related technologies, such as battery production and charging infrastructure. These stocks provide investors exposure to a rapidly growing industry driven by technological innovation, environmental concerns, and governmental policies favoring clean energy transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $25.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.78. 99,264,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,326,726. The stock has a market cap of $880.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.19 and its 200 day moving average is $321.15. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,861,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 38,140,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,242,853. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.33. 7,478,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock remained flat at $71.01 during midday trading on Monday. 2,194,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 10,253,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,378,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vale has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.14.

