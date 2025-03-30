Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 49,186 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,295,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.85% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $865,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

