Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 13,860 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $530,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $241.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

