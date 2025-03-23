NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hudson Canyon Capital Management

Hudson Canyon Capital Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.3% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

