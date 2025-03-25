Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Amundi raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after acquiring an additional 594,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

