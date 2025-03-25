Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 54 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.88.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $315.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.56. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $288.31 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

