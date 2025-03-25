Gold Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.