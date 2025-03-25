Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

